Joe Patterson resigns from Rocklin City Council

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Joe Patterson announced his resignation from the Rocklin City Council on Thursday.

According to the city of Rocklin, Patterson's resignation from City Council is effective as of Thursday, June 30. With two years left in his council term, Patterson was first elected to the Rocklin City Council in 2016 and served as Mayor in 2019.

“Rocklin is such a beautiful and historic city that has been led by dynamic leaders for generations while laying the groundwork for our thriving community,” Patterson wrote in his resignation letter. “Serving on the City Council with this backdrop has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

In his resignation letter, Patterson says he is resigning to focus on his intention to run for the State Assembly, which he announced in January.

"While I am not sure if I will be elected to the State Assembly, if I wait until results of November's general election are certified, state law would require the City Council to appoint my replacement for the balance of my term or call an expensive election," Patterson said.

In his resignation letter, Patterson adds that by resigning now, the city of Rocklin will need to fill his vacancy during the November election. The unscheduled vacancy on the City Council is for a two-year seat with a term of office through December 2024.

"This limits potential controversy over an appointment process to find someone to serve the remainder of my term or by calling an expensive special municipal election," Patterson wrote.

According to the city of Rocklin, a special city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. At the city council meeting, city leaders will discuss filling the unscheduled vacancy either by appointment until they can hold a special election or by calling for a special election without an appointment.

If anyone knows the history of appointments in Rocklin, they’ll understand. It’s a messy process. One of the hardest decisions I made in my life I love you, Rocklin. Thanks for the privilege to serve you. 1/3 https://t.co/5QkqsMZ8VN — Councilman Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) June 30, 2022

