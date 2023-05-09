Rocklin police looking for suspected bank robber

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Rocklin Police Department is trying to identify a suspected bank robber.
The police department is investigating a bank robbery at Banner Bank that happened on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m. The suspected robber went inside the bank, demanding money from the employees. It is unclear how much, if any, money was taken.
They were wearing sunglasses, a medical mask, gloves, a blue sweatshirt, and blue jeans.
The person left the area on foot. Anyone with information can contact the Rocklin Police Department at 916-625-5400.
