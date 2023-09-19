Applications for affordable housing in Roseville to open near end of 2023

Junction Crossing is located in Historic Roseville along Pacific Street and has 80 units of affordable housing.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new affordable housing community is set to start accepting applications near the end of 2023 in Roseville.

Junction Crossing is located in Historic Roseville along Pacific Street and has 80 units of affordable housing. All of the units are income-restricted.

The first people should be able to move in between January and March 2024, according to Ardie Zahedani with St. Anton Communities, an affordable housing developer, builder and manager.

"Junction Crossing provides much-needed workforce housing in the heart of a thriving community and is very walkable and transit-oriented," Zahedani wrote in an email to ABC10.

According to Zahedani, some studios start in the high $500 range and some one bedrooms are closer to $1,300. The rent includes allowances for utilities.

The median gross rent in Roseville between 2017 to 2021 was $1,787, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

There is a gym facility, business center and parking available on-site, according to Zahedani.

People can sign up for updates on Junction Crossing HERE.

