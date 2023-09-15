California AG issues statement after a Roseville school district votes for gender ID policy

Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District became the latest in the area to approve the policy regarding gender identity Thursday night.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Friday a new 'forced outing policy' at a Roseville school district puts student's rights at risk.

Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District became the latest district in the area to approve the policy regarding gender identity Thursday night. The policy requires staff and teachers to tell parents if their children ask to be called by a different name or gender.

In a statement, Attorney General Rob Bonta said the policy also requires notification if a student requests to use a facility or participates in a program that doesn't match their sex.

“Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District’s decision to adopt a forced outing policy poses a serious threat to the emotional, psychological, and physical safety and privacy of transgender and gender-nonconforming students,” said Attorney General Bonta in a statement. “My office is closely monitoring the decision and will not tolerate districts that target and compromise the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of this vulnerable community. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue advancing the rights and protections of every student.”

Another school district in the area, the Rocklin Unified School District, also passed a controversial parental notification policy. The school board approved the policy at a Sept. 6 meeting after nearly six hours of public discussion. Bonta issued a similar statement condemning Rocklin's policy.

Bonta previously praised a move from a San Bernardino court that issued a temporary restraining order against a Chino Valley Unified School District about a forced outing policy. He also recently announced a lawsuit challenging the policy.

It's not clear how the lawsuit could impact Rocklin and Dry Creek's policy.

