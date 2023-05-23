Roseville's Mike Shellito Indoor Pool to be closed for maintenance

Both pools will be replastered while Mike Shellito Indoor Pool is closed.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Mike Shellito Indoor Pool will be closed starting next Tuesday for about 12 weeks for maintenance.

Both pools will be replastered during that time, according to the city.

"It is well-needed work that we are looking forward to. With the Mike Shellito Indoor Pool closure, we are able to ramp up our program offerings at the Roseville Aquatics Complex and Johnson Pool this summer," said Alisha Moyer, a Recreation and Libraries Supervisor.

Moyer said they would be offering fitness, recreation swim, family night, and little splashers along with the regularly scheduled swim lessons.

There will be no group fitness from June 1-11. But, on June 12, group fitness classes will start at the Roseville Aquatics Complex and last through August 6. Find the schedule HERE.

"We look forward to the public getting to experience our new spray ground at the Roseville Aquatics Complex and making a splash at our facilities this summer," Moyer said.

About 12 weeks from the closure start date would be Aug. 22, though the exact date of the completed replastering and reopening hasn't been announced.

Find more information HERE.

