Roseville

What time do Best Buy and Costco open on Black Friday?

Best Buy is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Costco is open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Black Friday is underway for shoppers. Here's when Best Buy and Costco are open on Friday.

Best Buy Hours

Best Buy is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find Best Buy locations HERE. Find Black Friday deals HERE.

Costco Hours

Costco is open on Black Friday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Find Costco locations HERE. Find Black Friday deals at Costco HERE.

While big box stores may attract big crowds for Black Friday with flashy deals, there are plenty of local small businesses that can add that special touch to your holiday gifts this year.

Find some BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and LGBTQ+ owned businesses, as well as Black Friday and Small Business Saturday events you can support this year HERE.

