Roseville woman competes on Wheel of Fortune

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A woman from Roseville is competing on Wheel of Fortune Thursday.

Deanna Ponseti will be competing for the prize alongside Ed Combong from Suisun City. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on ABC10.

Ryan Seacrest was recently announced as the replacement for long-time host Pat Sajak following his departure next year. Vanna White extended her contract for Wheel of Fortune through the 2025-2026 season.

Wheel of Fortune films in Southern California. Find out how to apply to be a contestant HERE.