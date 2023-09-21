Roseville woman competes on Wheel of Fortune

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A woman from Roseville is competing on Wheel of Fortune Thursday.
Deanna Ponseti will be competing for the prize alongside Ed Combong from Suisun City. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on ABC10.
Ryan Seacrest was recently announced as the replacement for long-time host Pat Sajak following his departure next year. Vanna White extended her contract for Wheel of Fortune through the 2025-2026 season.
Wheel of Fortune films in Southern California. Find out how to apply to be a contestant HERE.
Watch more on ABC10: What are the purple rocks on I-5 in Sacramento?