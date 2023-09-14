Another Northern California school district approves controversial parental notification policy

The policy requires staff and teachers to notify parents if their student asks to be called by a different gender.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Gender identity and a controversial parental notification policy were put into the spotlight again.

A Roseville school district became the latest in the area to approve the policy regarding gender identity. The school board meeting for the Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District was packed with passionate parents and educators on all sides.

The topic that drew them there was a policy that requires staff and teachers to tell parents if their children ask to be called by a different name or gender.

Opponents said the proposed policy hurts students.

"My job as a teacher is to foster an environment where all kids feel safe to learn," said Michelle Burnette.

Meanwhile, supporters say parental rights are under attack.

"Parental rights is a non-partisan issue. Here is your moment to prove you stand with the community and parents who voted and got you on the board," said a supporter of the policy.

In a statement before the board meeting, the school district said in part, "No matter how the Board of Trustees decides to vote... Dry Creek remains committed to working with parents and guardians, community, and educational partners in efforts that continue to promote a safe, welcoming, and inclusive school environment for all students."

Last week, the Rocklin Unified School District approved a parental notification policy requiring teachers to notify parents when a student asks to identify as a different gender. It was the first in the area to adopt such a policy.

As far as what comes next for the school district, the school board is expecting some additional follow-up from staff before the policy is formally implemented.

