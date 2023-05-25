Former Sacramento County deputy indicted for child porn

His Roseville home was raided by federal agents back in March 2021.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A former Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputy was indicted Thursday for child porn.

According to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of California, Timothy James Durel received child porn between July 2013 and March 2021 in Placer County.

The indictment says Durel used an iPhone 12 Max, Toshiba laptop, SD card and the internet to receive one or more depictions of a minor engaging in a sex act.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Durel used to work for them as a deputy and he was released from employment in March 2021.

Durel’s Knowlton Court home in Roseville was raided by federal agents the same month, though they declined to identify whose home it was and why they were there at the time.

