Lazi Cow bubble tea shop opens in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Lazi Cow is open in Roseville serving bubble tea, ice cream and snacks.

The Roseville location is at 1850 Douglas Boulevard and it's open from 12-9 p.m. There is a build-your-own boba option on its menu where people can pick their base, flavors, topping and specify sweetness level.

Some of the specialty drinks include Dinh Taro, a cookies and cream milkshake, and a Fruity Pebbles milkshake among others.

"We decided to open a location in Roseville in hopes of serving a wider range of customers within the Sacramento area. As a family-oriented business, we are (udder-ly) happy and passionate about serving bubble tea, snacks and ice cream," Lazi Cow wrote in an email to ABC10.

Lazi Cow has other locations in Folsom on Iron Point Road, in Arden on Howe Avenue, and in Davis on G Street.

