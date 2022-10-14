Roseville councilman files defamation lawsuit against House of Oliver owner

Earlier this week, the councilman filed a defamation lawsuit against Matthew Oliver, the owner of House of Oliver, and Aaron Park, a well-known political blogger.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Scott Alvord, a well-known Roseville city councilman, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the owner of House of Oliver and a local political blogger.

The lawsuit claims defamation, false light, unfair business practices and declaratory relief. However, Matthew Oliver said this is all a political stunt to gain more attention.

"I just had enough. Tired of people hearing the lies, and I think it's time to stand up to these bullies and deal with it,' Alvord said.

Alvord, who is a candidate for the Placer County Board of Supervisors, said he's reached his boiling point with accusations made against him on social media and through the community.

Below is one of the fliers that Alvord said prompted him to file the lawsuit.

"Some of the basic ones in the graphic is forced vaccines on families, forced masks on children, and then a bunch of comments about how I'm anti-small business. I'm against small business. I don't stand up for small business. That's about as far off from the truth that you can get," Alvord said.

Oliver, who is currently running for Rocklin City Council, said he believes it's all for political gain.

"He's running for Placer County Board of Supervisors. He's not doing well. He needs a headline, so he feels like I'm a headline. This is the way politicians try to use people. It's not OK," Oliver said.

Alvord said the lawsuit is no political stunt.

"False facts are not protected by the First Amendment. This is not a freedom of speech issue whatsoever. This is lies, and Matthew himself purposely posted on his business page and he himself shared this all over the place on social media," Alvord said.

Oliver said he hadn't yet received the lawsuit, but he's in talks with his lawyer and is defending his stance.

"What we're trying to do is just hold people accountable. They work for us, and they need to be reminded of that. And those statements that have been out, we're gonna hold him accountable for those statements," Oliver said.

Alvord said it's too soon to see where the lawsuit will go, but he expects it will all be discussed once it goes to trial.

