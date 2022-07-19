Roseville's Fig Tree Coffee plans move to nearby location in downtown

Fig Tree's new location has a kitchen space so they plan to expand their menu to include breakfast and lunch options and gluten-free pastries.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Roseville's Fig Tree Coffee, Art & Music Lounge is moving to a new location in mid-August.

It won't be far from the location at 222 Vernon Street where they've been for about five years. The new location is just across the street at 217 Vernon Street.

“Fig Tree is more than just a place for coffee and snacks; it is truly a community destination, gathering place for families and friends, and a creative space,” co-owner Fr. Joshua Lickter said in a statement. “When someone walks into our ‘replanted’ Fig Tree, I want them to feel like they are entering into our home and that they are welcome to stay here.”

The new location's kitchen space will allow them to expand their menu. They are planning to offer breakfast and lunch options and an assortment of gluten-free pastries

“We want our guests to enjoy the same great coffee and ambiance they’ve always loved at The Fig Tree, and now we’re thrilled to be able to enhance the offerings available,” co-owner Rachel Lickter said in a statement.

The Fig Tree first opened in 2017. They recently restarted Saturday Evening Open Mic Nights, which were canceled during the pandemic.

