Spooky Halloween events in Roseville

Here are some of the Halloween events happening this weekend in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is celebrating spooky season with several events throughout the city. Here are some of the Halloween events happening this weekend.

Create! Masking Tape Mummies

Create a masking tape mummy at all library locations in Roseville. It's free and open to everyone. The event is available Oct. 28, 29 and 31. Find out about more city events HERE.

Trick-or-Treat at Your Favorite Stores

Walk around the Roseville Galleria and trick-or-treat at stores with a ghost in the window on Oct. 29 from 12-2 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and trick-or-treating is available while supplies last. Click here for a list of all the participating stores.

Old Roseville's Creepy Crawl Halloween Bar Crawl 2022

Visit Historic Old Roseville for a spooky bar crawl to seven different bars all within walking distance. Check-in starts at 7 p.m. at the first location at The Union on Pacific Street. The last check-in will be at 10 p.m. and tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for couples. Find more information HERE.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND! GET READY FOR A SCARY BAR... Posted by The Union on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Golfland Fright Nights

The Gauntlet Haunted House at Golfland-Sunsplash will be open on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., on Oct. 30 from 6:30-10 p.m. and on Oct. 31 from 7-10 p.m. Haunted house admission is $25 and tickets will go up in price the closer it is to the date. The scare factor for the first 30 minutes is toned down.

For those looking for something less scary, Spooktacular Golf is available and it's the same price as general mini golf, which is $13 for 18 holes. For more information, click HERE.

Hit The Wood Halloween Late-Night Skate

Skate through the night at the late-night skate night on Oct. 29 at Roller King on Riverside Avenue. This event is for 18+ and goes from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Presale tickets are $18 and tickets go up to $25 at the door. Find more information HERE.

