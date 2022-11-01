Roseville teen living with Alopecia writes uplifting book 'Alisha & Alopecia'

Aly has alopecia, an auto-immune disorder that causes hair loss for which there is no cure.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville teen is using her personal struggles as a way to inspire others to love themselves more.

Last year, Aly Salerno went through one of the most exciting experiences for any teenager, she graduated high school. As happy as Aly was to graduate, she had tough times throughout her life.

Aly has alopecia, an auto-immune disorder that causes hair loss for which there is no cure. In fact, the suicide rate among young women like Aly is extraordinarily high. Allen Salerno, Aly's mom, says that her daughter quickly gathered friends for support.

"I mean, I would curl up in a ball and just want the world to go away, but not her, no not her," Allen said.

In an effort to build confidence for young women with alopecia, Aly wrote a book, titled "Alisha & Alopecia."

"It’s pretty crazy honestly, but the most crazy thing is how far I’ve come in the beginning of my journey," Aly said. "I just felt so alone I felt so different I felt lost and I felt kind of ashamed myself but no one should ever feel that way about themselves because differences are so beautiful and we need to learn to accept ourselves."

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10