Stanislaus County deputy placed on leave after domestic violence accusation

Deputy Chad Lewis was arrested for a domestic violence incident over the weekend, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputy Chad Lewis with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office was arrested for a domestic violence incident over the weekend, officials said.

In a news release from the sheriff's office, they said Lewis was booked into Placer County Jail. Officials said there is an active lawsuit where he is named as a defendant.

The deputy has since been placed on leave while an internal investigation is underway. The Roseville Police Department is now handling the criminal investigation.

In news release from Roseville police, authorities said they received a domestic dispute call at a hotel along the 1300 block of East Roseville Parkway. Arriving officers identified a victim they said was assaulted and noticeably injured. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Lewis faces charges including inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, "assault with a deadly weapon: no firearm" and mayhem. He is not eligible for bail.

No other information is available at this time.

