Merced sheriff says money, another person could be involved in family kidnapping

Merced County Sheriff's Office has identified Jesus Manuel Salgado as the person of interest in the kidnapping of four people.

MERCED, Calif. — An investigation into the kidnapping of a family in the South Merced area is ongoing, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said Wednesday they have not linked the missing family to the suspect in custody.

"We think always money until we have proven otherwise so and again, we're hoping to find out today as soon as possible, by our suspect, hopefully, he will cooperate with us and give us some information," Warnke said.

Deputies said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, mother Jasleen Kaur (27), father Jasdeep Singh (36) and the baby's uncle Amandeep Singh (39) were taken against their will from a trucking business near South Highway 59.

The sheriff's office announced a person of interest is in custody. They say one of the victim's ATM cards was used in the city of Atwater. Shortly after, they identified Jesus Manuel Salgado as the person of interest.

They said he then attempted to take his own life, but he is now in custody. However, the family is still missing.

"It wasn't a lot, but it was still a transaction using our family's financial information, so that's again with the money," Warnke said. "Again, we don't want to let out about how much, because we want people if they got information, we want to know if they're telling the truth and are accurate with it. But because of that, the transaction itself leads me to believe there was a money issue."

Warnke said he fully believes there is another person involved, but there is no information on a possible other suspect.

"Normally, I'll tell you right now, we wouldn't be sharing all of this, but we want the family back," Warnke said.

Undersheriff Cory Gibson shared surveillance footage taken during the kidnapping from cameras outside the business.

Warnke said California Highway Patrol, FBI and DOJ are involved and dozens of law enforcement are working day and night on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the family or kidnapping can call the tip line at (209) 385-7547.

Watch the sheriff's full update here: Merced family kidnapping update: Oct. 5, 2022