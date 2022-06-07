Sacramento City Council District 1: 2022 Primary election results

In primary elections, the top two candidates will move on to the general election in November, unless one candidate wins more than 50% of the vote.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four candidates are running for Sacramento City Council, District 1, in the primary election on June 7.

Councilwoman Angelique Ashby, who serves as vice mayor, is not seeking re-election after holding the position for 12 years. Instead, Ashby is joining the race for California State Senate.

In the Greater Sacramento region, District 1 continues to grow in population, jumping from 55,141 in 2010 to 69,450 in 2020. That's a 25.9% change, making District 1 the fastest growing area. District 1 does not only represent Natomas. It's also welcoming more communities, including neighborhoods west of Robla, due to the slight shift in redistricting.

The four candidates vying for votes in District 1 include:

Robert Alvis

Lisa Kaplan

Alyssa Lozano

Nate Pelczar

ABC10 learned that election results are expected to be announced starting at 8:15 p.m.



