Sacramento City Unified free summer meals program returns: What to know

Participating schools in the SCUSD will offer free breakfast and lunch to children under 18 on campus with no enrollment or paperwork required.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento school district is planning to feed school-aged children two meals a day for free over the summer starting in late June.

Schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) will be offering free breakfast and lunch to kids Monday through Friday every week from June 26 to July 28 on participating sites.

"If students are worrying about where their next meal comes from, they don't do well in school," said Diana Flores, Director of Nutrition Services at SCUSD. "A lot of our students rely on school meals during the school year and when we shut down for school, that resource goes away and they don't have the reliable breakfast and lunch that they're accustomed to getting at school."

Some campuses will offer meals as late as the first two weeks in August for students and families with additional need.

"We have 63 sites this year that will be open for summer meals, which does include some community sites, where typically we'll have about 40," said Flores.

Locations offering free meals include:

Enrollment in the participating school is not required and no paperwork is necessary to receive a free meal.

Breakfast will be served from 7:45-8:15 a.m., while lunch is served from 11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the week.

"All children are invited," said Flores. "They just show up at that site during that mealtime, and they will be offered a meal."

Children must be present to receive a meal and it must be eaten on campus in the cafeteria.

Each child can receive up to one breakfast and one lunch per day, and they can receive those two meals every day throughout the participating dates.

"On Centralkitchen.org we will be posting our menus there. We'll post all the sites that are offering summer meals, their breakfast meal times, their lunch meal times," said Flores. "Also if they go to the food truck tab, they can find our food truck and pick up lunch at our food truck which travels around to a different school every day."