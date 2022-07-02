Sacramento County declares shelter crisis to fast-track 'Safe Stay' communities

County staff are currently researching potential sites for sanctioned encampments.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a shelter crisis, saying its an important step toward opening and operating sanctioned encampments quickly.

The "shelter crisis" declaration is the first step toward fast-tracking new shelters in the county. This comes as the city of Sacramento continues its own efforts to address homelessness through "Safe Ground" camping and parking sites throughout the city.

Over at Miller Park, those tents offered a lifeline to people like Andrew Pendry and his dog.

"It means a lot to me. It means shelter. It means out of the elements. It’s still cold in the evening, but I have clothes," Pendry said.

One couple was turned away and told that they needed a referral.

"They only got so many tents. It’s gotta be so many people," said Jay Mack.

Overall, it's a sign of the overwhelming need for shelter throughout the county.

The Board of Supervisors voted to declare a "shelter crisis," a first step toward the county constructing its own "Safe Stay" communities. These would be sanctioned encampments that could include sleeping cabins, safe parking sites and other facilities on county land.

"We have neighbors that are using the public sidewalks as bedrooms and bathrooms, and that’s shameful for a civilized nation. Anything we can do to change that condition would be better for our whole community," said Jim Eychaner in Carmichael, who offered public support for the declaration.

County staff are currently researching potential sites for sanctioned encampments. Some people experiencing homelessness say it could help get them off the street.

"Any starting point the homeless can get, you know they ought to approve it instead of having homeless here, there and everywhere," one homeless woman said.

County staff say they hope to have the first site in front of the Board very soon. Although the "shelter crisis" declaration fast-tracks construction, the sites will come before the Board before they get built. The public will also have a chance to weigh in on them.

