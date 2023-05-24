Sacramento County Fair | Everything you need to know

This year's theme is "Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow" and focuses on keeping the future of farming alive within the Sacramento region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The annual Sacramento County Fair is from Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29 at Cal Expo, so get ready to celebrate the farm-to-fork capitol.

From carnival rides and live performances to farming displays and local food vendors, there's something for everyone at the Sacramento County Fair.

"The county fair is a celebration of Sacramento county," said Matt Cranford, the CEO of the Sacramento County Fair. "It's been around for 90 or 100 years. It's a longtime staple out here, and it really features the best of the county. Part of our mission is to bring agriculture and farms and livestock to the youth. So it's a big deal!"

Activities and Entertainment

"Everyone comes out to the county fair," said Cranford. "It's an 'us' celebration. It really showcases some of the diversity in Sacramento County."

30 fun and thrilling carnival rides

Over 50 food and drink vendors

A main stage and community stage with various local artists and musicians

An "Animal Antics" area with pig and duck races and dog shows

An interactive kids' area with a petting zoo and pony rides

Reptile, art, comedy and hypnotist shows

Grandstand events

Ticket prices

General Admission: $12

Children Ages 12-17: $10

Kids under 12: always free

Seniors 60+ on May 25 only: $8

Military Day - Monday, May 29 FREE with a valid military ID

Where is the county fair?

The Sacramento County Fair is at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Boulevard. View the Waze map below for traffic updates.