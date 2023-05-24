Sacramento County Fair | Everything you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The annual Sacramento County Fair is from Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 29 at Cal Expo, so get ready to celebrate the farm-to-fork capitol.
From carnival rides and live performances to farming displays and local food vendors, there's something for everyone at the Sacramento County Fair.
This year's theme is "Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow" and focuses on keeping the future of farming alive within the Sacramento region.
"The county fair is a celebration of Sacramento county," said Matt Cranford, the CEO of the Sacramento County Fair. "It's been around for 90 or 100 years. It's a longtime staple out here, and it really features the best of the county. Part of our mission is to bring agriculture and farms and livestock to the youth. So it's a big deal!"
Activities and Entertainment
"Everyone comes out to the county fair," said Cranford. "It's an 'us' celebration. It really showcases some of the diversity in Sacramento County."
- 30 fun and thrilling carnival rides
- Over 50 food and drink vendors
- A main stage and community stage with various local artists and musicians
- An "Animal Antics" area with pig and duck races and dog shows
- An interactive kids' area with a petting zoo and pony rides
- Reptile, art, comedy and hypnotist shows
Grandstand events
Ticket prices
- General Admission: $12
- Children Ages 12-17: $10
- Kids under 12: always free
- Seniors 60+ on May 25 only: $8
- Military Day - Monday, May 29 FREE with a valid military ID
Where is the county fair?
The Sacramento County Fair is at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Boulevard. View the Waze map below for traffic updates.
