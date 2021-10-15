Sacramento County is being sued by a nonprofit over alleged dumping of sewage into local waterways

California Coastkeeper Alliance claims the county illegally discharged waste into the Mokelumne, Dry Creek, Morrison Creek, American and the Sacramento rivers.

"Spills of raw sewage and discharges of sewage-contaminated storm water harm the Delta and its tributaries and pose a serious risk to fisheries, wildlife habitat, and human health," reads a portion of the lawsuit.

The nonprofit alleges the violations are "ongoing and continuous."

The nonprofit claims the county illegally discharged waste into the Mokelumne River, Dry Creek, Morrison Creek, the American River and the Sacramento River.

ABC10 reached out to the nonprofit and the Sacramento Area Sewer District for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publishing.

Read the full lawsuit here.

