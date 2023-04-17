Sacramento County deputies investigating homicide in Orangevale

The homicide happened Monday morning on Dahboy Way

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's death Monday morning.

Investigators say the call came in from the 5900 block of Dahboy Way in Orangevale around 9 a.m.

The man's identity and cause of death haven't been released yet, but they did say the case is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

