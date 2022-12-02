x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sacramento County sheriffs are investigating a bomb threat at Sam’s Club near South Sacramento

Sacramento County sheriff's reported the incident just before 6 p.m. on Twitter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "bomb threat' at Sam’s Club on Power Inn. The building is being evacuated. Law enforcement responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Friday.


Little information has been released by the sheriff's office at this time. But law enforcement says two bomb-sniffing dogs are en route to survey the store.

Law enforcement is advising the public to stay away from the area as the investigation gets underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: West Sacramento police asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

In Other News

Sacramento teacher strike enters day 8 | Sacramento County Superintendent of Schools calls for end to teachers strike