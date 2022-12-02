Sacramento County sheriffs are investigating a bomb threat at Sam’s Club near South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "bomb threat' at Sam’s Club on Power Inn. The building is being evacuated. Law enforcement responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Friday.
Little information has been released by the sheriff's office at this time. But law enforcement says two bomb-sniffing dogs are en route to survey the store.
Law enforcement is advising the public to stay away from the area as the investigation gets underway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
