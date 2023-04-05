7 injured in Sacramento crash after police chase

Franklin Boulevard is closed in both directions between Bassett Way and Adalis Drive. Westbound Calvine Road is closed from Jacinto Avenue to Franklin Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Seven people were taken to the hospital with various injuries after a police chase resulted in a car crash, according to officials.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Franklin Boulevard and Calvine Road, according to a Cosumnes Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Elk Grove police officers saw a stolen car in Elk Grove and began to chase it, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The driver drove off at a high rate of speed, causing officers to call off the chase since it got too dangerous.

The driver ended up crashing at the intersection, leading to Franklin Boulevard closing in both directions between Bassett Way and Adalis Drive. Westbound Calvine Road is closed from Jacinto Avenue to Franklin Boulevard.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use different routes to avoid the area.

The crash is under investigation by the Elk Grove Police Department.