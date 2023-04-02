Sacramento Kings eye first division title since 2003 in matchup with Spurs | Updates

Sunday's game will be the fourth meeting this season between the two teams.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings are aiming to add some extra flair to their historic season in their matchup against the Spurs.

The Kings have a chance at clinching their first Pacific Division title for the first time since 2003. To do so, they need to beat the San Antonio Spurs, otherwise they'll have to rely on a loss by the Phoenix Suns to clinch Sunday night.

However, San Antonio will also be trying to end its six-game skid.

The Kings won the last matchup 119-109. Sacramento is 31-16 against the Western Conference, and San Antonio is 7-40 against conference opponents.

Game Day Updates

Alex Len coming to the table. Mike Brown going to his 10th guy here with 2:34 left in the 1Q. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 2, 2023

Malik Monk Out

INJURY UPDATE vs. San Antonio Spurs 4/2: Malik Monk (left lower leg soreness) - OUT — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 2, 2023

Keegan Murray

let 'em know about the wiggle, rook! 😏



Keegan Murray | #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/lBGXccbpUT — X - Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 2, 2023

Sizing up Quarter 1

The Kings know they are in the playoffs. They know they have home court. At this point, the rest of the season is preparation for the playoffs.



Can't be giving up 18 points in 5 minutes & wide open dunks to the Spurs in your own building. Gotta tighten up. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 2, 2023

Lineup

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing six straight games.

The Kings are 31-16 in Western Conference games. Sacramento is third in the NBA with 27.3 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis leads the Kings averaging 7.2.

The Spurs are 7-40 against conference opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the league scoring 55.2 points per game in the paint led by Keldon Johnson averaging 10.9.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Kings won 119-109 in the last meeting on Feb. 2. Sabonis led the Kings with 34 points, and Malaki Branham led the Spurs with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Johnson is scoring 22.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spurs. Branham is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.5 points.

