Sacramento Kings kick off potentially historic night in Portland | Updates

A win by the Kings means an end to the longest playoff drought in NBA history.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers square off in a match that could decide whether the longest playoff drought in NBA history comes to an end.

After 16 seasons, the Kings are expected to finally clinch a playoff berth. It's just a matter of when.

An opportunity to clinch that berth at home, and in front of a raucous crowd at the Golden 1 Center, fell through after they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night.

Now, it's up to the Kings to bust the drought in Portland. However, Portland will also be looking to stop their own three-game skid and avoid elimination all together.

Game Day Updates

K'Von has now passed Mike Bibby (2005-06: 192) for the seventh-most 3-pointers made in a season in franchise history!



🎯🎯🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/LOZXhCrBQb — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 30, 2023

Sabonis passes Spud Webb for 9th most assist in single season

Per Kings:



Domantas Sabonis posts his first assist of the night with 6:41 left to play in Q2. He now has 529 assists this season, passing Spud Webb (1993-94: 528) for the ninth-most assists in a single season in the Sacramento era. — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 30, 2023

3-Pointers

Same as Monday night, the Kings are getting a lot of good looks but can't buy a three. They are 4/22 from deep. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 30, 2023

4 blocks for the Blazers tonight already and it feels like more. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 30, 2023

Alex Len Dunk

End of Q1

End of 1Q: Blazers lead 20-19.



Yeah, that's the real score. No, we aren't in the 1990s. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 30, 2023

Not a great 1st quarter of basketball for the Kings. They trail the Trail Blazers 20-19.



With the Clippers winning tonight, that means the Kings control their destiny. If they win, they clinch. — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 30, 2023

Kings Offense

Kings offense just hasn't been it's normal prolific self with the exception of a couple quarters over the last few games. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 30, 2023

De'Aaron Fox

Keegan Murray

Keegan Murray three. He officially passes Dame Lillard for 2nd most threes by a rookie in NBA history. Fitting it's in Portland. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 30, 2023

Game Day

Almost showtime. If the Kings win tonight, they:



*clinch playoff berth

*secure home court advantage

*electrify Kings fans near and far@ABC10 pic.twitter.com/nhUpkPydJK — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 30, 2023

Sacramento Pride

Kings fans have traveled to Portland in hopes of a Trail Blazers defeat and a clinching party.

Kings fans have officially taken over Moda Center. Many traveled from Sacramento for the opportunity to see the #BeamTeam clinch a playoff berth. pic.twitter.com/6qRMt86YNW — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) March 30, 2023

The Kings fans in Portland are awesome. Isaac came from Alaska for tonight's game! https://t.co/XPNBkfr36j — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 30, 2023

TOP PERFORMERS:

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 8.7 points for the Trail Blazers. Cameron Reddish is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Sabonis is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 106.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

