Sacramento Kings kick off potentially historic night in Portland | Updates

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers square off in a match that could decide whether the longest playoff drought in NBA history comes to an end.
After 16 seasons, the Kings are expected to finally clinch a playoff berth. It's just a matter of when.
An opportunity to clinch that berth at home, and in front of a raucous crowd at the Golden 1 Center, fell through after they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night.
Now, it's up to the Kings to bust the drought in Portland. However, Portland will also be looking to stop their own three-game skid and avoid elimination all together.
Game Day Updates
Sabonis passes Spud Webb for 9th most assist in single season
3-Pointers
Alex Len Dunk
End of Q1
Kings Offense
De'Aaron Fox
Keegan Murray
Game Day
Sacramento Pride
Kings fans have traveled to Portland in hopes of a Trail Blazers defeat and a clinching party.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 8.7 points for the Trail Blazers. Cameron Reddish is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
Sabonis is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 12.5 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 106.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points per game.
Kings: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.
