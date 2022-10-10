Sacramento organizations fight against breast cancer statistics | Health Beat with Brea Love

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations are working to make sure women know and have access to early detection of breast cancer.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — One in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis at some point in their life. Granite Bay resident Lorraine Thomas is one of them.

Thomas says her health was as good as ever when she went in for her annual mammogram. The results called for a biopsy and within just one day, she found out she had breast cancer.

"I just could not believe it. This could never happen to me, right? It only happens to other people. It was just so traumatizing because I think sometimes we all think that when we hear those words, 'breast cancer.' We think of it as almost maybe a death sentence, which really is no longer true," said Thomas.

A recent American Cancer Society study shows breast cancer deaths are down 43% since the 1980s, partially due to an increase in screenings and early detection.

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center Radiologist Dr. Shadi Shakeri says UC Davis researchers found most women who stay on top of their annual mammograms typically have a family history.

Shakeri recommends every woman get a screening once a year when they reach the age of 40.

"Unfortunately I think a lot of other people, because of the gravity of what women deal with in terms of being caretakers of their loved ones and their family members, a lot of times that takes precedence over our own health. I think that a lot of women skip that mammogram thinking there's other things that they're dealing with," said Shakeri. "It's so important to bring that back up on top of the priority list and get this one little thing done that can have such a huge impact."

She says 50% of uninsured women miss their mammograms, which is why UC Davis is offering free mammograms every Saturday in October. Those interested should call 916-734-6145 to make an appointment.

"One thing that we know works for sure is a screening mammogram. [It] can pick up a cancer when it's small and it's very treatable so that we could have a cure and/or use less aggressive treatments," said Shakeri.

Thomas was able to beat her diagnosis with surgery and chemotherapy while surrounded by the support of her family and friends. She's celebrating her 10th year as a survivor.

"When I knew of my cancer diagnosis, I immediately thought, 'What can I do for someone else?' I know there's other people walking in my shoes just like me, that maybe don't have a family member that has cancer or has never known anyone to have cancer or can relate to," she said.

Thomas got involved with the American Cancer Society's 'Making Strides of Sacramento' walk that year, and now she's one of the society's top fundraisers.

"[I] walked that first walk with 60 of my family, friends, friends of friends, and I will tell you that day will be etched in my memory forever because what that brought me was hope," Thomas said. "I know people think, well, you're crazy when you say you think cancer was a gift. It was a gift because I would have never been as involved or been such an advocate for awareness if I had not had this cancer."

The 2022 Making Strides of Sacramento walk is Sunday, Oct. 16, at the state capitol. You can register or donate to a fundraiser on its website.

