Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says social media threat not directed at Jesuit High School

Jesuit High School in Sacramento will continue normal operations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says reports of social media threats against a school referred to as "JHS" are not directed at Jesuit High School in Sacramento.

"The latest word I am getting is that it is a national hoax. Our homeland security detectives are on it as well as our patrol and digging in deeper it looks like this is being played out all over the country at high schools. We are still maintaining a presence but it appears unfounded at this point," the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told ABC10.

Jesuit High School remains open and all activities are continuing as normal.

In an email to parents and faculty, Jesuit High School said that an arrest was recently made at Jupiter High School in Florida.

The investigation into the threats is still open with the sheriff's office and there will be a police presence at the campus throughout the day, according to the email.

Anyone arriving late to campus should check in with the Dean's Office.

Jesuit High School asks that people report any suspicious activity in person or online to the Sacramento Sheriff's non-emergency line at (916) 874-5115.

