Another California ski resort moves up season opener

Palisades Tahoe joins Mammoth Mountain in starting its season on Oct. 29.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another California ski resort has moved up its opening day thanks to this week’s huge dump of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

Palisades Tahoe joins Mammoth Mountain in starting its season on Oct. 29. Palisades Tahoe says the big storm dropped more than 3 feet of snow on its upper mountains.

The resort plans to be open on weekends only as conditions allow until full-time operations begin on Nov. 24. Mammoth moved up its opening by two weeks to Oct. 29 even before the storm arrived.

The amount of rain that fell in Reno the last two days was nearly as much as the previous 12 months combined as rainfall records fell across much of northern Nevada.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday the 2.92 inches of rain recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Sunday and Monday was the highest two-day total ever in October. It was just .09 inch shy of rainfall for the entire previous water year running Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021.

Other new records included one that stood for 125 years in Ely, where 1.05 inches smashed the old mark of .25 set in 1896.

Here are some snow totals for the recent storm over the northern Sierra. Snowfall amounts up to 3 feet were reported. #cawx #snow pic.twitter.com/azV2znpYTZ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 26, 2021

