10 weekend events happening in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do an Italian fest, Pride Month marches, and block parties sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.
The weekend weather will be heating up, reaching highs in the upper 90s and mid-80s with a slight breeze. Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some weekend events!
Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo but head outside, soak up some sun, and enjoy the start of summer.
A two-day festival, transforming capitol mall into an LGBTQ+ village and entertainment zone with bars, vendors, and music stages that feature International Stars, Drag Performers, and live musical acts!
- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12
- Located at Capital Mall (7th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento LGBT Community Center
- More information about this event HERE.
Join Davis Pride for the LGBTQ+ and ally community celebration and music festival held in the heart of Davis including two stages of entertainment featuring 25 entertainers from around the nation, several vendors and food and drink booths, exhibits, and cultural presentations.
- 10 a.m. Sunday, June 12
- Located at Central Park (401 C St., Davis)
- Organized by the Davis Phoenix Coalition and Davis Pride
- More information about this event HERE.
At Festa Italiana, you can partake in the pizza pie contest, enjoy live entertainment from musicians, munch on savory bites in the food court, sip on some local wines, and kids can enjoy their own KidsZone filled with interactive projects.
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 12
- Located at Lodi Grape Festival Grounds (413 E Lockeford St., Lodi)
- Organized by Festa-Italiana 209
- More information about this event HERE.
A celebration of all nations coming together through art, music, food, culture, and resources. Food will be available for purchase by Boka671, Chay Corner, 1837vegan, and Chef Quanah & Bear Paw. Celebrate culture and have fun!
- 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11
- Located at River City Farm (485 Regatta Ln., West Sacramento)
- Organized by Three Sisters Gardens of Broderick
- More information about this event HERE.
Skate the night away with some of the Divas of Disco so come and have fun, listen to some jams, and enter to win rainbow-colored or disco-themed gear!
- 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11
- Located at Central Park (401 C St., Davis)
- Organized by the Davis Phoenix Coalition and Davis Pride
- More information about this event HERE.
Celebrate black culture with this Juneteenth Function! There will be live DJs spinning all the 90's R&B, Hip-hop, Afrobeats, Funk, and cookout classics, 20+ black-owned businesses to shop from, live art, live performances, food, drinks, and a good time.
- 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11
- Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Night Market Series
- More information about this event HERE.
Celebrate the unique history and connection of the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park with beer on tap, tunes by local DJs, food by local food trucks, and prizes!
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11
- Located at Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park (9980 Greenback Ln., Folsom)
- Organized by Friends of the Folsom Powerhouse
- More information about this event HERE.
A psychic and health fair filled with psychics, healers, vendors, and speakers. Experience a psychic reading, tarot reading, astrology reading, energy healing or chakra healing, and shop crystals and gemstone jewelry.
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12
- Located at Wyndham Hotel (5321 Date Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by New Earth Expo
- More information about this event HERE.
Come shop 20+ women-owned small businesses and celebrate female entrepreneurship in Sacramento. There will be music, vendors, and a strong community.
- 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11
- Located at The Pineapple Store (2020 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by BAW Sacramento and My Sisters House
- More information about this event HERE.
Come to Palladio for the Concert Series 2nd Saturday, where multi-award-winning Hip Service will be opening their concert season with a Summer Dance Party show.
- 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11
- Located at Palladio Piazza (350 Palladio Pkwy., Folsom)
- Organized by Go Palladio
- More information about this event HERE.
