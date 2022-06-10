Aftershock pulls 160,000 fans to Sacramento over 4-day run

The four-day event retained its title of the West Coast's biggest rock festival

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aftershock rocked the state Capitol this past weekend, bringing in 160,000 fans of hard rock and heavy metal to Sacramento for the four day festival.

The event took place in Discovery Park from October 6 to 9.

Headliners included Muse, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, Kiss and Papa Roach, who call Sacramento home. Overall, 90-plus bands performed at the festival.

A little more local flair was also added to the festival when Papa Roach teamed up with the UC Davis marching band to perform their hit single "Born for Greatness".

This year's festival marked the 10th anniversary of Aftershock in Sacramento. According to Visit Sacramento, the event brings in $30 million to the region annually, stimulating the local economy.

The city is set to host yet another music festival this upcoming weekend with the GoldenSky Country Music Festival running Oct. 15-16.

