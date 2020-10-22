Man went missing near American River after fishing with son

A body matching the description of the man was found near the American River. Sacramento County officials are awaiting on identity confirmation from the coroner.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, Sacramento Metro Fire Department, and Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers began searching for a man missing at the American River on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, the search team found a body matching the man's description.

Khansouk Souligan, 65, went missing after 1 p.m. when his son said he went back to the car to return some of their fishing gear near the Harrington Way access of the American River, according to Sacramento park rangers.

Souligan's son told park rangers he left his father so he could cast out a line “one more time." Forty-five minutes later, the son said he returned to the river's edge and could not find his father.

After searching for nearly an hour, Souligan's son called for help around 3 p.m., according to Sacramento County Regional Parks spokesperson Ken Casparis.

Casparis said the sheriff's deputies, firefighting personnel and park rangers responded to the call and began searching by foot, rescue boats and helicopter.

🚨UPDATE🚨: a body matching the description of the missing person has been located. The identification is pending confirmation by the Sacramento County Coroner. We appreciate the community’s assistance and will provide an update when information becomes available. https://t.co/tldBF6cqNw — SacRegionalParks (@SacRegionalPark) October 22, 2020

The search continued Thursday morning when Sacramento County Park Rangers reported a man's body was found, and it matched Souligan's description around 9 a.m. Officials are awaiting the identity confirmation from the coroner's office.

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento County supervisors call for the resignation of County of Sacramento CEO