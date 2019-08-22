SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, Wednesday night.

The crash happened near Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 8:30 p.m. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle rolled, one vehicle stayed, and a third vehicle took off, police said.

At least six people were injured in the crash, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. One person is listed in critical condition and five others are listed in stable conditions with minor injuries.

It is unclear how many people were in the car that fled or if anyone in that vehicle was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police have shut down Marconi avenue while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story.

