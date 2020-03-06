HomeMore housing program in Sacramento help gets veterans off the street

Sacramento's newest affordable housing program houses veterans together, while providing them with a nutritional meal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California makes a transition out of the coronavirus pandemic and into a new way of life, ABC10 wants to highlight the Everyday Heroes impacting the community.

In Sacramento, there's a homeless problem, one that plagues many veterans. To combat Sacramento's homeless crisis, Robert Baldwin and his business partner Michelle Michell started HomeMore Housing LLC.

“It’s room and board, its all-inclusive housing so you pay one flat fee monthly to have your utilities and food included,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin and Mitchell recently renovated an apartment they call the “safe spaces," which will house veterans on fixed incomes that can’t afford Sacramento’s rising rent costs. The complex is specifically designed so veterans could live with other veterans in a middle class setting while getting nutritional food provided for them.

“A combination of those things might be a challenge for someone to tackle all on their own with a fixed income," Baldwin said. "So we are really wanting to address that demographic.”

HomeMore is a passion project from the duo. Michell overcame homelessness at a young age to become a real-estate investor and Baldwin is a veteran with a background in public health research. Both are Everyday Heroes for giving back to the community and building affordable housing for veterans.

“Our mission is to provide safe affordable housing to veterans,” Baldwin said.

