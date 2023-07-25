Ashanti hits the stage for last week of California State Fair | July 26 events and more

Admission to the California State Fair is also free Wednesday with tickets to the Sacramento Republic FC game against Phoenix Rising FC.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the last week of the 2023 California State Fair which means there's only a few days left to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides.

The state fair is finishing up its 17-day run, and this year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Ashanti, Kool & the Gang and more.

If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Wednesday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sacramento Republic FC Promo

On Wednesday at 8 p.m., Sacramento Republic FC is facing off against Phoenix Rising FC. Free admission to the California State Fair & Food Festival will be included in every ticket purchase to the game. Click here to check out the tickets.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

11 a.m.: Free Seasoning & Spice Rub sampling by Pawpa Flavor of Roseville @ Taster's Row

11 a.m.: Free Raw California Honey sampling from Sola Bee Farms of Woodland

11 a.m.: Free California Olive Oil sampling with Grove 45 @ Taster's Row

Fun for the Family

11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena

12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show

12 p.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show

12 p.m.: California Produce Trivia @ Save Mart California's Kitchen Cooking Theatre, Building B

12 p.m.: BollyX The Bollywood Workout @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage

2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs Ventriloquist @ Building D

2:30 p.m., 4:30 pm. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands

3 p.m., 6 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ the PG&E Center Stage

Concerts

11 - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

1:30 - 2:15 p.m.: Neil Nayyar @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

2, 5 & 8 p.m.: The Drumheads @ the PG&E Center Stage

2:30 - 3 p.m.: Spare Time Heroes @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ the Save Mart Wine Garden

4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla the One Man Band @ Langunitas Craft Beer Stage

4 - 4:45 p.m.: Pop Boogie @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

6 - 7 p.m.: The Bare Minimum @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

7 - 9 p.m.: Rose's Pawn Shop @ the Jack Daniel's Honky Tonk Saloon

7 - 9 p.m.: Sunset River Band @ the Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage

8 - 10 p.m.: Ashanti @ the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage

8 - 10 p.m.: HipNosis @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

8 - 10:30 p.m.: Third Eye Blind @ Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage

Maps

For live traffic updates in the area, view the Waze map below: