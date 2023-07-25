x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Southern rock veterans .38 Special to take the stage at California State Fair | July 25 events

The Jacksonville band who rose to prominence in the early 80s is Tuesday's major act in the last week of the California State Fair

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the fair's last week in town, which means it's one of the last few days to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.

The state fair is close the end of its 17-day run on July 30, and this year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Ashanti, Kool & the Gang and more.

If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.

For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Tuesday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Junior Chef Challenge 

Aspiring young chefs ages 10-17 and their 'Grown-Up Sous Chefs' are invited to participate in a live cooking challenge. Participants will create and prepare an original recipe with a California twist in one of three rounds. Click here to sign up.

Location: Save Mart California Kitchen during the Fair & Food Festival

  • Round 1: Noon
  • Round 2: 3 p.m.
  • Round 3: 6 p.m.

Fair food

Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.

The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.

  • 11 a.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling with Grove 45 @ Taster's Row
  • 2 p.m. Peach Melba Freezer Jam with Master Food Preservers @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration

Fun for the Family

  • 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena
  • 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Jahri's World (Educational kids party starter) @ the PG&E Center Stage
  • 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show
  • 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show
  • 12 p.m.: Poppy the California State Fair Mascot's Birthday Jam @ the PG&E Center Stage
  • 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage
  • 2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs Ventriloquist @ Building D
  • 2:30 p.m., 4:30 pm. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands
  • 3 p.m., 6 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ PG&E Center Stage

Concerts

  • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ the Save Mart Wine Garden
  • 2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.: The Drumheads @ the PG&E Center Stage
  • 3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ the Save Mart Wine Garden
  • 3:30 - 4:15 p.m.: Michelle Lambert @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
  • 4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla the One Man Band @ Langunitas Craft Beer Stage
  • 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.: The Real Mary Jane Love @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
  • 7 - 9 p.m.: Main Street Collective @ Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage
  • 7 - 9 p.m.: David Perez Band @ Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage
  • 8 - 10 p.m.: .38 Special @ the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage
  • 8 - 10 p.m.: REMIX @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage

Maps

For live traffic updates in the area, view the Waze map below:

WATCH MORE: 10-year-old professional stilt walker performing at California State Fair he was once inspired by

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out