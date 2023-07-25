Southern rock veterans .38 Special to take the stage at California State Fair | July 25 events

SACRAMENTO, Calif — It's the fair's last week in town, which means it's one of the last few days to enjoy everything from award-winning concert performers to corndogs and carnival rides at the 2023 California State Fair.
The state fair is close the end of its 17-day run on July 30, and this year, the fair is bringing in some big names for its annual concert series. Still to come are performances by Ashanti, Kool & the Gang and more.
If you're already set on going to the fair and just need a beeline to the ticket information page, you can click HERE.
For everyone else, here's a schedule for what's happening Tuesday. Remember, the hours are subject to change.
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Carnival hours: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Kids Park Hours: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Junior Chef Challenge
Aspiring young chefs ages 10-17 and their 'Grown-Up Sous Chefs' are invited to participate in a live cooking challenge. Participants will create and prepare an original recipe with a California twist in one of three rounds. Click here to sign up.
Location: Save Mart California Kitchen during the Fair & Food Festival
- Round 1: Noon
- Round 2: 3 p.m.
- Round 3: 6 p.m.
Fair food
Food vendors are open daily, click here for the full list.
The California State Fair and Food Festival has a pass that gives out four tickets for $34 that can be redeemed at vendors who are part of the food festival. Look for the purple flags to find participating vendors.
- 11 a.m.: Free Olive Oil sampling with Grove 45 @ Taster's Row
- 2 p.m. Peach Melba Freezer Jam with Master Food Preservers @ CA Fresh Cooking Demonstration
Fun for the Family
- 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Cavalcade of Horses @ Rodeo Arena
- 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Jahri's World (Educational kids party starter) @ the PG&E Center Stage
- 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.: Camp Smokey Puppet Show
- 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.: Tree Circus Stage Show
- 12 p.m.: Poppy the California State Fair Mascot's Birthday Jam @ the PG&E Center Stage
- 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.: Tanzanite African Acrobats @ the PG&E Center Stage
- 2 p.m., 4 p.m. & 6 p.m.: Jack Spareribs Ventriloquist @ Building D
- 2:30 p.m., 4:30 pm. & 6:30 p.m.: JUMP! The Ultimate Dog Show @ Grandstands
- 3 p.m., 6 p.m. & 9 p.m.: Master Hypnotist Tina Marie @ PG&E Center Stage
Concerts
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Jimmy Ashley @ the Save Mart Wine Garden
- 2 p.m., 5 p.m. & 8 p.m.: The Drumheads @ the PG&E Center Stage
- 3 - 7 p.m.: Jimmy Becker and Jay Rin @ the Save Mart Wine Garden
- 3:30 - 4:15 p.m.: Michelle Lambert @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 4 - 7 p.m.: Dave Badilla the One Man Band @ Langunitas Craft Beer Stage
- 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.: The Real Mary Jane Love @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
- 7 - 9 p.m.: Main Street Collective @ Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage
- 7 - 9 p.m.: David Perez Band @ Coors Light Blues & Brews Stage
- 8 - 10 p.m.: .38 Special @ the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage
- 8 - 10 p.m.: REMIX @ Sky River Casino Promenade Stage
Maps
For live traffic updates in the area, view the Waze map below:
