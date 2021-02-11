Chipotle testing 'Pollo Asado' in restaurants across Sacramento

The chain restaurant has declared the new flavor of seasoned chicken its first innovation with chicken in the Mexican grill's 28-year history.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is considering adding a new flavor of chicken — pollo asada — to its menu and plans to test out its reaction in Sacramento.

Nearly 100 locations throughout Sacramento and Cincinnati, Ohio will carry the product for a test run before launching wider distribution. Touted by the company as its first menu innovation with chicken since opening 28 years ago, pollo asada features garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and hand-chopped cilantro. The spices and toppings are used in traditional preparations of the popular Mexican cuisine. Chicken has also long been the top protein choice among customers, Chipotle's chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a press release.

“With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients,” Brandt said.

Chipotle is offering a zero-dollar delivery fee on all pollo asado orders over $10 from Sunday Nov. 7, through Sunday Nov. 14, via the Chipotle app, and website.

Pollo asado will be available alongside all permanent menu items in-restaurant, online, mobile, and delivery orders at participating locations in Sacramento for a limited time.

