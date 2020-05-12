Comcast creates $100-million plan to assist minority-owned businesses amid pandemic

Cha Cha's, an East Sacramento doggie daycare, is one of four small local businesses that received Comcast's assistance.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Comcast set aside $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to help businesses retool and get their message out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cha Cha's, an East Sacramento doggie daycare, is one of four small local businesses that received Comcast's assistance as part of the $100-million plan to help minority-owned small businesses.

Desalene Jones said she lost 50% of her business during the pandemic. With fewer people traveling, she hasn’t had as many customers boarding their dogs overnight.

What did she think when she heard about the Comcast "RISE" initiative looking to help businesses hardest hit during the pandemic?

"Wow! Heck yeah!" Jones said.

Jones is now focusing her efforts on local essential workers during the pandemic. She said Sutter, Mercy, and UC Davis Health caseworkers need help with their dogs.

“They are working long hours," Jones said. "They are fighting, and my team…we get to be a part of handling what, to them, is their emotional support. People's dogs are serious business.”

Jones is performing special cleanings for the animals. The Comcast RISE assistance will help make sure she can get the word out and stay afloat during the pandemic.

For those who want to apply for the assistance program, click here.

