Beat the Heat | Cooling centers open in Sacramento County during heatwave

Sacramento is getting ready for the upcoming two-day heatwave by opening two cooling centers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance is keeping two of its service centers open today and tomorrow after business hours in an effort to help people stay cool.

They will be open during the two days due to the spike in temperatures and open to all community members to be relieved from the heat.

The service centers are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25:

1725 28th St, Sacramento

2450 Florin Road, Sacramento

Further information on cooling centers county-wide will be updated day-to-day on the 2-1-1 website.

In these cooling centers, everyone is required to wear protective facial coverings and pets must be on a leash or in an animal carrier at all times.

The best way to beat the heat is to:

Staying cool and hydrated

Limiting sun exposure

Checking on less mobile or older friends, family and neighbors who live alone

Wearing lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Avoiding the hottest part of the day

Being aware of hot cars

Keeping your pets cool and hydrated

Wearing sunscreen

Staying informed by watching your local weather forecasts so you can plan outdoor activities safely and pay attention to any extreme heat alerts

See all tips from the Sacramento County on severe weather sheltering and staying cool HERE. As temperatures continue to rise and as triple digits become more consistent, many cooling centers will start opening throughout Northern California.

According to ABC10's meteorologist Rob Carlmark, a Red Flag Warning with critical fire weather has been issued for Tuesday through Wednesday morning. There will be big heat and near-record highs midweek with a heat advisory in effect.