1 person killed in hit-and-run in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officials are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 1:50 a.m. Jan. 30 officers from the Sacramento Police Department were called to the area of Power Inn Road and Butte Avenue for a collision involving a person and a vehicle.

When they arrived at the scene officers found a man in the road with "serious injuries" and the man was later pronounced dead by officials from the Sacramento Fire Department.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigations Unit are conducting an investigation and do not have any suspect information at this time.

The identity of the man will be released once the Sacramento County Coroner's Office notifies the family.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

