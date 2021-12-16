Driver killed after crashing into freeway sign along Highway 50

Authorities don't know if drugs or alcohol play a role in the crash at this time.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A driver is dead after crashing into freeway sign along Highway 50.

In a news release from California Highway Patrol - East Sacramento, police said the driver was on Highway 50 heading westbound east of Prairie City Road in a 2015 Honda. CHP don't know what speed he was going or what lane he was in at the time.

CHP said the driver started steering toward the right, driving off the road and hitting a freeway sign pole made of metal and concrete. He died from his injuries.

Authorities don't know if drugs or alcohol play a role in the crash. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.