Sacramento police make DUI arrest in crash that killed one and injured three

The two-vehicle crash happened late Thursday night, police say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Police Department says on Feb. 10 at around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to the area of Grand Avenue and Norwood Avenue regarding a two-car crash.

Officers arrived and found both cars that were involved, each car visibly damaged. Sasi Kamleshwar Prasad, 57, was the driver of one of the cars who sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others that were involved, including the driver of the second car, were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit took over the investigation once it became deadly. Detectives and crime scene investigators searched the area for evidence, witnesses, and additional information.

The driver of the second car was identified as Alantae Hemmingway, 33. Based on the investigation, Hemmingway was arrested for multiple related charges including Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated and is now booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact their dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).