Earth Day 2023 | Events happening around Sacramento to celebrate

The city of Sacramento is coming together to celebrate Earth Day. From cleanups to fun activities for the whole family, here are the biggest events this weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is coming together to celebrate 'Mother Earth' with events lined up all weekend.

SacRT is offering systemwide free rides in celebration of Earth Day Saturday, April 22. Free rides are available on all buses, light rail and SacRT GO paratransit services during regular service hours, according to their website.

From cleanups to fun activities for the whole family, here are some of the biggest events happening in the city for Earth Day 2023.

Great Sacramento Clean Up

People of Sacramento are encouraged to do their part in keeping the planet clean with the "Great Sacramento Clean Up."

The citywide event welcomes volunteers to clean litter from public spaces and waterways, and assist with mulching and landscaping at several sites.

People of all ages are invited to come participate April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at one of the following locations:

Del Paso Regional Park (4200 Park Rd.)

San Juan Reservoir Park (3320 West Witter Way)

Miller Park (2701 Marina View Dr.)

Matsui Park (450 Jibboom St.)

Sacramento River Levee at the Promenade (1400 Front St.)

William Chorley Park (7063 20th St.)

Granite Regional Park (8200 Ramona Ave.)

North Laguna Trail at Jacinto Creek Park (8600 W Stockton Blvd.)

The landscaping locations are Robla Community Park (625 Bell Ave.) and William Land Park (3853 18th St.).

Additional clean up locations:

Arcade Creek (Harry Renfree Baseball Field at the Corner of Auburn Blvd and Bridge Road)

Stockton Boulevard (5657 Stockton Boulevard)

For more information and how to sign up, visit the city's website HERE.

Earth Day Celebration at Drake's

Drake's The Barn is inviting guests to join them for "a party for our mother earth."

Happening April 22 from noon to 4 p.m., this celebration will include workshops, music, and of course food and special drinks.

For tickets and more information, visit the beer garden's website HERE.

Kite Festival

Looking for a fun outdoor activity to bring the kids? The biggest Kite Festival of Northern California is happening this weekend.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Sacramento is inviting family and friends April 22 to fly their kites high in the sky at 1 p.m.

For more information and how to register, head over to their website HERE.

Free Outdoor Movie

Friends of Sutter's Fort and partners at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park are hosting a free outdoor movie for Earth Day.

"Free Willy" will be the film of the night starting at 7 p.m. April 22. The first 100 attendees will receive a free small popcorn.

For a timeline of events and what you should bring, head HERE.

Grow Native

The Environmental Council of Sacramento (ECOS) is hosting the largest Earth Day celebration in the Sacramento region.

The theme of this event is 'Grow Native' and ECOS is inviting all plant lovers to come out and learn how to expand the use of native plants in our region, in city streetscapes and home landscapes.

There will be more than 100 exhibitors to provide information on everything that makes Earth green, live musical performances and food.

This free event is happening Sunday, April 23, at Southside Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information and how to purchase a special shirt, click HERE.

