Man dies after hit and run crash in Sacramento

The man was found by officers laying on the road near La Mancha Way and Elder Court early Saturday morning, police say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department are searching for the driver of a car accused of hitting and killing a man then driving away from the scene.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, officers with the Sacramento Police Department say they responded to the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court where they found an adult man laying in the roadway suffering from major injuries, which police say appear to have been sustained during a car crash.

Personnel with the Sacramento Fire Department transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the car involved in the crash allegedly fled from the scene before police officers arrived.

Officials have not released more information on the circumstances surrounding the deadly hit and run crash but ask witnesses or those who have information to call the police department at 916-808-5471.

Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information which can be shared by calling 916-443-4357.

