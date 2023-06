Crews are responding to a fire at California Shellfish Company Incorporated located at the corner of 5th Street and 1st Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire started at a former seafood wholesale in Upper Land Park around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents in the area are seeing and smelling a lot of smoke.

There's very few details right now about how the fire started.

