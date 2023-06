Authorities are investigating the Sunday morning fire.

LODI, Calif. — A midnight fire heavily damaged a bathroom at Lodi Lake, the Lodi Fire Department said.

Fire officials say that flames erupted around 12 a.m. Sunday inside a restroom near Lodi Lake's north side boat ramp. Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but the damage has left the bathroom unusable.

Officials are now investigating the blaze, but have not said how it might have started.

Around midnight last night crews responded to a call for an outdoor fire at Lodi Lake. Upon arrival, Engine 4 found the... Posted by Lodi Fire Department on Sunday, June 4, 2023