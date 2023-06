The fire started around 7:15 p.m. on Opportunity Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An outdoor fire extended into storage containers with "hazardous materials" in them on Opportunity Street in Sacramento, according to Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire started around 7:15 p.m. Fire and hazmat crews are on scene. There have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.