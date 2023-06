Forward progress has been stopped and Scott Grant has reopened but officials are still working in the area.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County officials have lifted an evacuation warning they made out of precaution due to side-by-side fires in the Loma Rica area at Scotts Grant Road and Wade Way.

Zone LOM-E087 is no longer in an evacuation warning. Fire officials are still working in the area to handle the fire.

All roads have been reopened but people are still encouraged to stay out of the area.

For a visual on the area, view the map below.