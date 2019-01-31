SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First responders were recognized at Wednesday's Sacramento Kings game for their work in the community and for their bravery during the Camp and Carr fires this past year.

Many firefighters were in attendance as they were honored alongside other first responders. Cal Fire union President Tim Edwards and Cal Fire Director Thom Porter were given the community impact award for the past fire year.

"We appreciate the Kings are recognizing first responders," said Jaymes Butler, Captain with the City of Sacramento Fire Department. "This summer was devastating with all the fires. And do our best to alleviate a bad situation."

Jordan Motta, a firefighter who works out of Cal Fire's San Mateo district, said it is still unbelievable to think about the past year and what they went through.

"It's been a wild last couple years," Motta said. "With the drought and how big and explosive the fires have been getting. Both those fires grew so fast. It was something I've never seen in my 10 years for Cal Fire."

The explosive fire seasons are bringing firefighters closer than they've ever been.

"They are my second family," Butler said. "One third of my life with my fire station and families all know each other and this is my second family."

For many, the game was also an opportunity to unwind and enjoy the time they have together.

"This is where you get to take a breather and hangout with family and spend time together outside of work is special and rare," Motta said.

