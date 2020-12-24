UC Davis discharges formerly conjoined twins in time for Christmas

The 11-month-old girls were conjoined at the head and separated during a 24-hour surgery at the end in October 2020.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's an early Christmas present for one Sacramento-area family.

Formerly conjoined twins, Abigail and Micaela Bachinskiy are celebrating Christmas at home with their family.

“I think it’s the best present of my life, to be home with them, my nice, beautiful, healthy girls,” Liliya Miroshnik, the twins' mom, said.

Abigail and Micaela Bachinskiy were born Craniopagus twins, an extremely rare occurrence that happens in about one of every 2.5 million births, according to the UC Davis Medical Center. The 11-month-old twins were separated in a 24-hour separation surgery spanning across two days at the end of October 2020. The two have been at UC Davis Medical Center for almost two months, recovering from the surgery.

“They are healthy and happy and their futures are bright,” Pediatric Neurosurgeon Michael Edwards said. “So many people in our hospital, at all levels, have been touched by these girls and their story."

Edwards has taken care of the girls since they were born. Many staff members at the hospital have helped since before they were separated and have grown attached to the little girls, making this goodbye a happy, but hard one.

"We're just in awe and so thankful that we got to be part of a miracle here at UC Davis," Dawn Harbour, Clinical Nurse Specialist, said.

As the twins got dressed and ready to go in their wagon, hospital staff clapped and waved goodbye in the hallways of UC Davis. The parents are ever so grateful for what UC Davis has done for their family.

"The UC Davis team is the best," Miroshnik said. "We are really thankful for everyone here. They will always be part of our family because we will always see their work in the girls."